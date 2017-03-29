|
Ruane re-elected as mayor, Denham vice mayor
March 29, 2017 Kevin Ruane was re-elected as the mayor and Mick Denham as the vice mayor following an oath of office last Tuesday, which welcomed Jason Maughan as the newly elected council member. more »»
G. Love and Special Sauce headlines annual SCCF fundraising event
March 29, 2017 A national touring three-piece band will make a stop on Sanibel Saturday, April 15 during the 6th annual Beer in the Bushes, a Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation fundraising even. more »»
Draper addresses water issues during COTI meeting
March 29, 2017 Audubon Florida Executive Director Eric Draper began his presentation at the Committee of the Islands annual meeting by sharing that he thinks it is important to look at the path taken by those in... more »»
Lee County commissioners approve three Conservation 20/20 purchases
March 29, 2017 The “Ding Darling” Wildlife Refuge will now have a buffer in perpetuit. more »»
Conservation consciousness topic of SCCF program
March 29, 2017 With the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation celebrating its 50th year this year, a special program was offered at the Nature Center last Tuesday to highlight how the conservation consciousness... more »»
Emergency utility work to impact traffic on Lucerne Parkway Tuesday
April 3, 2017 The city of Cape Coral will be closing the eastbound lanes of Lucerne Parkway from Coronado Parkway to Driftwood Parkway beginning at 9 a.m. more »»
Local lawmakers urged to support frack ban
April 3, 2017 The crowd was small, but the dozen or so who attended a quickly-called anti-fracking rally in Cape Coral Friday were all avid, carrying signs and demanding action be taken on the controversial... more »»
A room with a view: Silver Sands hosts military servicemembers with Operation Open Arms
March 31, 2017 When Specialist Tiana Ruano returned from her first-ever deployment to Kuwait, the first thing she wanted to do was go to Fort Myers Beach. The 21-year-old of Lehigh Acres signed up for the U.. more »»
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Softball Tournament set for Saturday
March 31, 2017 The 15th annual State Attorney’s Office Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Softball Tournament is set for Saturday at the Century Link Sports Complex in Lee County, next to Hammond Stadium. more »»
U.S. Army Reserves to use city property in northwest Cape for training exercise
March 31, 2017 The U.S. Army Reserves’ 365th Engineer Company will perform military exercises on 318 acres of City property in the northwest Cape beginning Thursday, April 6 through Sunday, April 9. more »»
Tomstock X to benefit Miles of Smiles
March 29, 2017 Tomstock X, an all day music festival featuring seven local cover bands, has chosen to support the nonprofit organization, Miles of Smiles, this year. more »»
‘Blues by the Bay’ raises money for Harlem Heights youth
March 29, 2017 To raise money for at-risk youth living in the Harlem Heights neighborhood in Fort Myers, The Heights Foundation has joined forces with local restaurants to host its third annual “Blues by the Bay... more »»
BIG ARTS wraps up the season with ‘Nunsense’
March 29, 2017 For those who have yet to see “Nunsense,” BIG ARTS' Artistic Director Bobby Logue describes it as hilarious. “The show is very, very alive in the sense that the energy is palpable on stage. more »»
‘The Jungle Book Kids’ take the stage next weekend
March 22, 2017 A cast of youngsters, the youngest 4 years old, have been rehearsing their lines, songs and dances for the past few weeks to prepare for the opening of “The Jungle Book Kids,” which will take the... more »»
University of Sanibel unleashes new products
March 22, 2017 In lieu of pickleball's growing popularity, the University of Sanibel has released hats commemorating the sport. more »»
Qwik Pack & Ship under new ownership
March 15, 2017 Last October, Robert Wright and his mother, Kathy, took over Qwik Pack & Ship on Periwinkle Way. Robert and Kathy purchased the business from John Thomas who owned it for the last 14 years. more »»
Bleu Rendez-Vous offers ‘Stew-thirty’
February 15, 2017 For those on the go, Bleu Rendez-Vous French Bistro began offering four of its stews at half the price this month. more »»
Island Homes explores the benefits of ICF
February 13, 2017 Jonathan Tongyai, president of Island Homes, is taking a different approach to building energy efficient houses on the island. more »»
The Gavin family’s roots run deep
February 13, 2017 Irving Gavin’s family has quite a rich history on Sanibel. more »»
Meri S Rhodes
March 29, 2017 Meri S. Rhodes was born on June 8, 1949 in Ottawa, IL to her parents Wesley and Betty Tendall. She passed away on March 27, 2017 in Ft. Myers, FL at the age of 67 following a long battle with cancer. more »»
Ethel Rita Sinow
March 28, 2017 SANIBEL FLORIDA--Ethel Rita Sinow, of Sanibel, Fl., formerly of Dixon, Illinois, died March 26, 2017. Mrs. Sinow was born April 15, 1924, in Chicago, a daughter of Samuel and Rose Price. more »»
Joan Leffel
March 22, 2017 Joan Leffel's life moved peacefully to its close in the presence of family on March 12, in Fort Myers, Florida. Mrs. more »»
Margaret Lynn Ridlehoover
March 3, 2017 Margaret Lynn Ridlehoover, 73, of Sanibel, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2017 after a battle with kidney disease. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. more »»
Judy Goldenberg
February 28, 2017 Judy Goldenberg, age 80, passed away on February 13, 2017. Survived by her loving husband and best friend of 43 years, Herbert Goldenber. more »»
In the Garden: Papaya tree
March 29, 2017 Spring is the time for this luscious fruit. The papaya tree is an exotic fruiting specimen that grows best in USDA zones 9 and 10. more »»
On the Water: Finally, spring arrives — let’s hope fishing improves
March 29, 2017 Consistently inconsistent I guess would be the proper way to describe fishing over the last full week of winter. more »»
Rotary Happenings: Donation made to ShelterBox USA
March 29, 2017 Club business was on the agenda this week with focus on Sanibel-Captiva Rotary Trust Fund’s on-going support of ShelterBox USA and Rotary International and Rotary District #6960 partnership project. more »»
Faces on Faith: Spring has sprung on the islands
March 29, 2017 Who says that we don’t experience seasons in southwest Florida? Spring has sprung and there is evidence of it all around! I admit, it’s not evident in the plant-life that spring is here, but the... more »»
Shell Shocked: Pigging out at Sanibel’s newest restaurant
March 29, 2017 I’m thinking of opening a new restaurant in Sanibel. So many have come and gone over the years that one more attempt at providing culinary joy should be applauded. more »»
Tourism works for Lee County
March 29, 2017 To the editor: Like many resorts in Florida, we see a lot of snowbirds. more »»
Panther road kill carnage
March 29, 2017 To the editor: I, too, am angered and upset when I see another death of a panther due to road kill. more »»
Guest Commentary: Listen to water experts in Lake Okeechobee debate
March 29, 2017 In my previous role as Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection, it wasn’t often I would find consensus on issues involving local water management districts, the state, and federal... more »»
Always look twice
March 15, 2017 To the editor: This is a true story. A few months ago, I almost died while biking the shared use path on Sanibel. Some readers will think I am exaggerating because there was no accident. more »»
Many thanks
March 8, 2017 To the editor: After a beautiful month on Sanibel, we decided to enjoy one last meal before leaving for the airport. On our way, our car broke down at Periwinkle and Tarpon Bay Road. more »»
On the Water: Full moon rising brings good fishing reports
March 22, 2017 A full moon and warm weather brought days with good fishing and a wide variety of fish. On the water it really felt like the change of seasons and spring arrived early. more »»
On the Water: Strong winds stall a good week of fishing
March 15, 2017 With a stretch of warm weather, fishing was heating up and the bite was getting good, and then the winds came. more »»
On the Water: March will bring some of the best fishing
March 8, 2017 The month of March is the beginning to some of the best fishing of the year in Southwest Florida. more »»
On the Water: Local fishing heating up with the weather
March 1, 2017 Over the past week, anglers experienced pretty good weather for the most part and despite several days with tides less than desirable, fishing wasn’t too bad. more »»
